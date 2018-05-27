Washington Fly-in

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber has organized a Washington, D.C., Fly-in June 20-21.

The event will include meetings with Matthew P. Donovan, undersecretary of the Air Force; Ja’Ron Smith, special assistant to the president for domestic policy; and members of Ohio’s congressional delegation, including Reps. Bill Johnson, Tim Ryan, and Dave Joyce and Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman.

As undersecretary, Donovan is responsible for implementing decisions of the president and Congress, and fulfilling combatant commanders’ current and future operational requirements, according to the chamber.

One of the event’s priorities is to protect and expand the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna and Camp Ravenna in Portage County, as well as to discuss revitalizing the Mahoning River.

$3,000 donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $3,000 to United Way of Trumbull County.

The funds will be used for the 2018 United Way campaign.

“We work to create sustainable change with an emphasis on income, education, health and meeting basic needs,” said Ginny Pasha, United Way of Trumbull County president. “Though our annual campaign, United Way of Trumbull County is able to positively impact individuals and families in Trumbull County through our Reading Great by 8 Initiative, our Partnership for Financial Empowerment and though 40 programs and services delivered by 23 agencies.”

Marketing Social

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center announced “The Marketing Social” event will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. June 25 at the Speakeasy Lounge, 136 N. Park Ave.

The Marketing Social is a founder’s exchange event that will feature three 20-minute presentations from marketing experts. The three presentations will also be paired with customized cocktails and appetizers.

The event is $25 per person.

Jeff Gargas, co-founder of Progressive Mastery Learning, will present information on how to use Twitter for your business.

Dennis Schiraldi, founder & chairman of DOYO Live, will present information on how to leverage Facebook for your business.

DeShawn Scott, founder & CEO of The D5 Group, will present information on how to use Instagram for your business.

DOYO Live

YOUNGSTOWN

DOYO Live, a digital marketing conference, announced this year’s conference will be Aug. 1-2 at the DeYor Performing Arts Center as well as the Youngstown Business Incubator and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

DOYO Live also recently announced that speaker Jeff Leo Herrmann, founder of content marketing firm Madison, Michigan and Market, will present video on marketing strategies on LinkedIn.

Tickets are on sale for $225-$250. Use promo code DOYO2018 to save $10. For tickets and information, visit doyolive.com.