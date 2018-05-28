Ursuline grads get diplomas this afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN

A river of green and gold gowns and mortar boards snaked down the aisles of Stambaugh Auditorium’s main hall as the 2018 graduates of Ursuline High School made their way to their seats to begin Sunday’s commencement ceremony.

This year’s graduating class was the school’s 110th, and included 102 graduates.

Ursuline honored four students this year for their academic achievements.

Katharine Repetski and Richard Weitzel were named valedictorians and Sophie Alper and Sarah Skiver were designated salutatorians.

Repetski also had perfect attendance for the entirety of her high school career, as did her classmate Jajuan Booker Gibbs.

