Ursuline grads get diplomas this afternoon
YOUNGSTOWN
A river of green and gold gowns and mortar boards snaked down the aisles of Stambaugh Auditorium’s main hall as the 2018 graduates of Ursuline High School made their way to their seats to begin Sunday’s commencement ceremony.
This year’s graduating class was the school’s 110th, and included 102 graduates.
Ursuline honored four students this year for their academic achievements.
Katharine Repetski and Richard Weitzel were named valedictorians and Sophie Alper and Sarah Skiver were designated salutatorians.
Repetski also had perfect attendance for the entirety of her high school career, as did her classmate Jajuan Booker Gibbs.
Read more about the event in Monday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 28, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Ursuline High School bids farewell to graduates, longtime principal
- May 27, 2018 10:11 p.m.
Former teacher shares life lessons with Mooney's 2018 graduates today
- May 28, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Former teacher inspires Mooney’s Class of ‘18
- May 26, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Youngstown's East, Chaney highs graduate Class of 2018
- May 25, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Liberty, Harding commencements Thursday night in Youngstown, Warren
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.