TRUMBULL COUNTY

Traffic advisories

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced several road closures that will begin in June.

MESOPOTAMIA

State Route 534: Beginning June 6, state Route 534 will be closed between state routes 87 and 88 through early July for a culvert replacement. The detour will be state Route 88 to state Route 45 to state Route 87.

LORDSTOWN

Salt Springs Road: Beginning June 4, Salt Springs Road will be closed at Muth Road for railroad crossing repairs through June 14. The detour will be Ellsworth Bailey Road to Lyntz Townline Road to state Route 45. Salt Springs Road will also have various daily lane restrictions between Ellsworth Bailey Road and state Route 45 through June for resurfacing.

WEATHERSFIELD

Tibbetts-Wick Road: Beginning June 4, the westbound lane of Tibbetts Wick Road will be closed between Oakwood Street and U.S. Route 422 through late August for roadway widening. The detour will be state Route 193 to state Route 304 to 422. Tibbetts-Wick also will have various daily lane restrictions between Oakwood Street and Route 422 through September.