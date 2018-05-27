Ohio State settles lawsuit
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Ohio State University has agreed to pay $765,000 and review its policies to settle an age discrimination lawsuit filed by two women who said they were forced to retire as instructors.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Julianne Taaffe and Kathryn Moon sued the school in 2015. Both taught English as a second language. Moon is 67 and Taaffe is 62.
They retired in late 2014 after the length of their contracts was cut. Their complaint alleged a program director equated working with older instructors as “herding hippos.”
