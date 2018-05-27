New Castle Community YMCA CEO to retire

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Dick Lyons, the New Castle Community YMCA CEO, announced he will retire as of Aug. 24. Lyons has served as the CEO since July 1, 2014.

Lyons served YMCA for more than 35 years, with a career that spanned five YMCAs across the country.

During his tenure in New Castle, Lyons oversaw major facility renovations. The first one was a $2.4 million renovation of the downtown branch in 2015, which included new and remodeled locker rooms, an expanded youth center, a new community room and drop-in child care center, upgraded equipment, and other improvements throughout the facility.

The second was a $250,000 renovation of the Y-Zone branch in 2016, which included the creation of locker rooms, an aerobics studio and a drop-in child care center.

In addition to capital improvements, Lyons was instrumental in growing the YMCA’s membership, strengthening the organization’s financial health and leading its mission to serve the community, according to a YMCA news release.

The YMCA board has established a search committee to identify the next leader.