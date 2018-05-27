MILESTONES

DOCTORS

NEOMED graduate

Dr. Alexandre Prassinos, son of Atty. Dino and Linda Prassinos of Austintown, has graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.

A 2009 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, he studied microbiology at Miami University in Oxford before attending NEOMED for medical school. While enrolled there, he was selected to the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society and conducted research in plastic surgery at the Cleveland Clinic and the Crystal Clinic in Akron.

He has been accepted to an integrated residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. He begins in June.

Milestones is a regular Sunday feature in The Vindicator. Articles must be submitted within 30 days of the Milestone event. Include a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you want a picture returned. Pictures also may be picked up at the paper’s Front Street facility at the security guard station. Send items to: Milestones, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501, or by email to news@vindy.com and put “Milestones” in the subject line.