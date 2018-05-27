MILESTONES
NEOMED graduate
Dr. Alexandre Prassinos, son of Atty. Dino and Linda Prassinos of Austintown, has graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.
A 2009 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, he studied microbiology at Miami University in Oxford before attending NEOMED for medical school. While enrolled there, he was selected to the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society and conducted research in plastic surgery at the Cleveland Clinic and the Crystal Clinic in Akron.
He has been accepted to an integrated residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. He begins in June.
