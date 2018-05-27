Coleman Professional Services provides 24/7 assessments to Mahoning, Trumbull patients

By Jordyn Grzelewski

jgrzelewski@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Residents of Mahoning or Trumbull counties who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis can access care 24/7, provided in large part by Coleman Professional Services.

Coleman, which earlier this year purchased Turning Point Counseling Services, can provide assessments outside of regular business hours to patients who visit the emergency room of any Steward Health Care hospital. Those hospitals are Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren and Northside Regional Medical Center in Youngstown.

Coleman has offered that service in Trumbull County for some time, and contracts with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. It began providing the same service in Mahoning County in January after purchasing Turning Point.

“Coleman in Mahoning County is also providing 24/7 coverage in Northside’s emergency room,” said Tammy Weaver, Coleman’s vice president and chief officer for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

If someone comes to Northside’s ER with a behavioral health crisis, Coleman will work with the Help Network of Northeast Ohio to ensure the patient receives an assessment. From there, the patient is either sent home or placed at their next level of care.

In addition to emergency- room assessments, Coleman provides a number of other services to patients in the Mahoning Valley.

“We are a comprehensive behavioral health organization,” said Weaver. “At the 611 Belmont Ave. office, we are providing psychiatry, counseling, case management, crisis intervention and pre-screening, and substance-abuse disorder individual counseling, as well as group counseling.”

After-hours access to care can be a source of concern for individuals or families dealing with a substance-abuse disorder, in particular. If someone is ready to get help, experts say it’s important they get it right away, but rehabilitation centers in the area only accept patients during regular business hours.

Services such as those provided by Coleman help because an assessment is the first step in addressing a substance-abuse disorder, and because agencies such as Coleman can then coordinate to make sure the patient gets the help they need after an emergency room visit.

Coleman’s normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The agency’s services are available 24/7 at Northside, 500 Gypsy Lane, and at Trumbull Memorial, 1350 E. Market St., Warren.

A walk-in clinic is open from 12 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at locations at 611 Belmont Ave. in Youngstown and at 103 W. Market St. in Warren.

For after-hours access, call 211 or 330-747-2696. Contact the Belmont Avenue office during business hours at 330-744-2991.

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital soon will offer similar services when a detox center operated by Neil Kennedy Recovery Center opens there.