Lowellville student guided by sister's death among 55 graduated today

LOWELLVILLE

Before she died as an infant, Ella Rose Solak had no way of knowing that part of her legacy would include paving the paths on which her older brother, Nathaniel I. Solak, would one day walk.

“When she was young, she was always in the hospital. She’d barely be at home, but when she was home, we always had to give her her medication through an IV,” he remembered.

As difficult as the routine was for the Solak family, it also played a vital role in Nathanial Solak’s decision to enroll this fall at the University of Toledo to become a pharmacist – and to use his career to help others, he explained.

But before pursuing his higher-education goals, Solak needed to receive his diploma, something he and 54 other seniors did during Lowellville High School Class of 2018’s commencement this afternoon at the school, 52 Rocket Place.

