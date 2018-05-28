Graduation bittersweet for tight-knit Girard Class of 2018

GIRARD

Ondraya Frankino and Nick Mann are best friends who were raised in the same Girard neighborhood.

Frankino will move to Oxford, Ohio, to attend Miami University and study international business with a focus on marketing this year.

But she promises they will keep in touch.

It’s a promise many of the 143 graduating Girard seniors, decked in red and black gowns, made to each other Sunday at the Class of 2018’s commencement in the high school gymnasium. This was Girard’s 135th graduating class.

Graduation was a bittersweet moment, Frankino said.

“We’re all just a big family, we’re all so close,” she said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to go to any other school.”

Read more about the graduates and the event in Monday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.