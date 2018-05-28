Former teacher shares life lessons with Mooney's 2018 graduates today

YOUNGSTOWN

A steady stream of gold and red gowns flowed across the stage as Cardinal Mooney’s 2018 graduating class received diplomas Sunday at Stambaugh Auditorium on the city’s North Side.

There were 121 graduates in the school’s 60th commencement ceremony. Its three valedictorians are Isabella Francisco, Shannon Reardon and Brian Sharp.

The commencement speaker was former teacher Mary Lou Rogers, who retired last year. She started teaching at Cardinal Mooney in 1991, and was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from the school in 2015.

She shared many inspirational quotes with the graduates from her favorite authors, activists and leaders, including three lessons from Randy Pausch’s book, “Last Lecture:”

