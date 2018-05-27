METRO DIGEST || Donations needed for foster adults

Donations needed for foster adults

VIENNA

Millwood Inc., a locally based industrial packaging equipment company, recently partnered with Northeast Ohio Adoption Services to collect donations for the local young adults who are aging out of foster care to help them transition to new living situations.

Donations of gently used items such as televisions, kitchenware, small appliances, towels, cleaning supplies and toiletries are needed and can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 29 at Millwood, 3708 International Blvd., Vienna, or at Northeast Ohio Adoption Services, 5000 E. Market St., Suite 26, Warren.

Volunteers needed for CityScape team

YOUNGSTOWN

Lit Youngstown’s CityScape team is still seeking volunteers for its citywide cleanup at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Central Square downtown. To sign up, email LitYoungstown@gmail.com.

Campbell library

CAMPBELL

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s express branch in Campbell High School’s D’Amato Field House will have new hours for the summer. Beginning June 4, the branch will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

African American fest starts Friday

WARREN

The 34th annual Trumbull County African American Achievers Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through next Sunday at Courthouse Square downtown, 111 High St. NE.

Admission is free, and the event features a weekend filled with African-American culture and heritage, gospel music, carnival rides, games, arts and crafts, entertainment and food.

For information, call 330-507-1016 or 330-720-2215.

Plain Grove rabies clinic is June 28

VOLANT, PA.

The Plain Grove Township Building, 1029 Plain Grove Road, will host a rabies clinic for cats and dogs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 28. The cost is $10 per animal, with no appointments needed. Proceeds will benefit Kosey Fennick, an 8-year-old boy from Laurel that recently was found to have a brain tumor.

Woman killed in SUV fire on SR 2

PORT CLINTON

Ohio authorities say a woman unable to escape an SUV that caught fire has died and her husband has been critically injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer caught fire Friday afternoon near the Lakeside-Marblehead exit on state Route 2 in Danbury Township. Dennis Svihlik, 71, of Garfield Heights, was sitting in the front passenger seat and rolled out of the SUV before it stopped, causing life-threatening injuries. He was flown to a Cleveland hospital. His wife, Jo Ann Svihlik, 65, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene. Route 2 was closed for more than three hours at the start of a busy holiday weekend in the popular Lake Erie resort area.

Austintown trustees

Austintown trustees will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at township hall to consider appointing a new trustee to fill the unexpired term of the Rev. Rick Stauffer, who resigned in April to take a new job outside of the township.

Pool to open

YOUNGSTOWN

North Side Pool, 2160 Belmont Ave., will open June 13. The pool season is 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday with the pool closing Aug. 8. Admission is $1 for those under 18 and $2 for those 18 and older.