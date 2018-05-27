COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Bank of America v. Tony Wendell, money.

divorces asked

Randy Dean, 10755 state Route 45, Lisbon v. Jeri Dean, 37457 state Route 558, Leetonia.

Brett Smith, 649 Spring Grove Ave., East Liverpool v. Tanika Smith, of same.

divorces granted

Tracy Gist v. William Gist.

Hollie O’Dell v. Michael O’Dell.

Jessica Ward v. Jeffrey Ward.

Jeremy Downs v. Jessica Downs.

Jessica Hawkins v. Chad Hawkins.

dissolutions asked

Emily Clunen, 12205 Goshen Road, Salem, and Nathaniel Clunen, of 849 E. Fifth St., Salem.

dissolutions granted

Jenelle Adams and Jeffery Adams.

Shannon Willaman and Donald Willaman.

Ashley Gilbert and George Gilbert.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

US Bank NA et al v. Chad A. Brown et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc. v. Jamie Rosenberger et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Heather M. Hathaway et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Meadows Property Management LLC et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Josephine Hougelman et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Jennifer L. Braham et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo bank NA v. Jason E. Ward et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ramona F. Petty et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Nicolette C. McGinnis, default.

Bank of America NA v. Joseph Malvasia Jr., default.

Kent State University v. Joseph R. Swiger, default.

Thomas Kirila v. Robert J. Kirila et al, dismissed.

Farmers National Bank v. Mary A. Villio, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Keith York et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Steven Pounds, dismissed.

Michael J. Mullen III v. Colleen O. Mullen, dismissed.

Jamie M. Kovach v. James S. Feador, dismissed.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Kirech Trading LLC, dismissed.

Shonta Diggs v. Longino Roman, dismissed.

Christie A. Linert v. Joseph M. Linert, dismissed.

State v. Joseph Korpon, sentenced.

State v. Joshua M. Richards, sentenced.

State v. Patrick McCombs, sentenced.

State v. Joshua M. Richards, sentenced.

State v. Andre L. Owens Jr., sentenced.

State v. Fred H. Wild, sentenced.

State v. Terry Tobin, sentenced.

State v. Dion L. Rivers, sentenced.

Tami Schotsch v. Nicole Schriner et al, settled.

Paul Goodwin v. Mazen Mahjoub MD et al, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Justin Kost, dismissed.

Midfirst Bank v. Tonya L. Brown et al, dismissed.

Cortez E. Boston v. Callos Resource LLC et al, dismissed.

Andrew Fogler v. Jason VanNiel et al, dismissed.

Lucinda Krlich v. Scott Kline, dismissed.

Montefiore Home v. Harvey J. Mirkin et al, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Wayne E. VanHorn et al, dismissed.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Todd A. Markovich et al, dismissed.

Suntrust Mortgage Inc. v. Bryan D. Emerson et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. James A. Mullen III et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Christopher Ferris and Angela Ferris.

Edward Davis and Catherine Davis.

Denise Rising and Keith L. Rising.

Jacqueline L. Miller and Steven M. Miller.

Christina M. Pallo and Scott A. Pallo.

James Slenker and June Slenker.

Christina M. Freeland and Michael P. Freeland.

Jamie D. Thomas and Raymond G. Thomas.

William J. Guthrie and Jaime L. Guthrie.

Ashley M. Carter and Jacob A. Carter.

Ruth Weidemeyer and Clifford T. Weidemeyer.

Lee E. DeJacimo and Melissa M. DeJacimo.

Divorces granted

Maegan A. Ady v. Harold E. Ady.

David Mundell v. Kim Mundell.

Jennifer L. Stull v. Chris B. Stull.

Diamond T. Vaughn v. Jamal J. Vaughn Sr.

Claudia Giaurtis v. Roxanne Giaurtis.

Tina M. Karr v. Todd M. Karr.

Lyndee Webster-Dent v. Patrick Dent.

Patricia G. Hillard v. Christopher E. Myers.

Domestic cases dismissed

Lorraine J. Decker v. Randy G. Crawford Sr.

Amber Santisi v. Anthony J. Santisi.

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

James R. Reardon, 59, of 7410 W. Parkside Drive, Boardman, and Becki J. Gluckner, 52, of same.

Stephanie L. Hodge, 30, of 941 Alameda Ave., Youngstown, and Jovonna A.M. Solomon, 26, of 633 Parkwood Ave., Youngstown.

Mickey R. Vargas, 24, of 3558 Wyandot Lane, Youngstown, and Tara R. Tamburro, 24, of 61 Stewart St., Struthers.

Salvatore M. Certo, 26, of 2538 Arnold Drive, Charlotte, N.C., and Mercedes E. Dunn, 26, of same.

Scott P. Sympson, 24, of 42 Crabwood Court, Austintown, and Jamie M. Matune, 24, of 6942 Meander Reserve Court, Canfield.

Jeffery M. Schwehm, 50, of 40658 Douglas Drive Apt. 101, Canton, Mich., and Monique O. Smith, 41, of 461 Gypsy Lane Apt. 38, Youngstown.

Matthew J. Brennan, 30, of 1330 Clinton St. Apt. 402, Hoboken, N.J., and Jennifer L. Handel, 28, of same.

Ryan E. Kaczowka, 31, of 18 McKinley Drive, McKees Rocks, Pa., and Kristen E. Kinemond, 28, of same.

Richard D. Dixon, 56, of 6635 Newbury Lane, Middleburg Heights, and Laura J. Franklin, 48, of 6811 Lockwood Blvd. Apt. 41, Boardman.

John J. O’Neill III, 23, of Youngstown, and Melinda Sinkus, 21, of Hermitage, Pa.

Robert A. Joliff, 55, 250 Lowell Ave., Boardman, and Joy D. Dickson, 46, of same.