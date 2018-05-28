Cleveland Cavaliers advance to NBA finals
The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to the NBA finals for the third straight season after defeating the Boston Celtics, 87-79, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Cavs rallied from starting the series 0-2. LeBron James was an assist shy of a triple double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 17, 2018 2:04 p.m.
Vindy Poll Now - Do you think the Cavs will win the series and return to the NBA Finals?
- June 19, 2017 10:08 p.m.
Cavs, GM Griffin part after title, 3 straight NBA Finals
- May 25, 2017 11:05 p.m.
Cavs defeat Celtics in five, advance to NBA Finals
- June 10, 2017 12:12 a.m.
Cavs avoid elimination
- October 10, 2016 12:14 p.m.
Cavaliers will bring NBA championship trophy to YSU
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.