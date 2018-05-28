BREAKING: Former Fitch principal chosen as new Austintown Township trustee

Cleveland Cavaliers advance to NBA finals


By Vindy Staff
Published May 27, 2018 at 10:46 p.m.
Updated May 27, 2018 at 10:46 p.m.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to the NBA finals for the third straight season after defeating the Boston Celtics, 87-79, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavs rallied from starting the series 0-2. LeBron James was an assist shy of a triple double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

