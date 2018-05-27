Blood Drives


May 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

TUESDAY

Das Dutch Village Inn, 150 Ohio 14,, Columbiana, 2 to 7 p.m.

Church of God In Christ Mennonite, 5540 Bandy Road, Homeworth, 3 to 8 p.m.

Youngstown State University Kilcawley Center, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Road, Cortland, noon to 6 p.m.

Shepherd of the Valley, 1500 McKinley Ave., Niles, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

iHeartmedia, 7461 South Ave., Boardman, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.

