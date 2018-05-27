AWARDS

Carmella Marie, a natural hair-care company owned by local entrepreneur Carmella Williams, has won two TextureMedia 2018 Editors’ Choice Awards for its products that help women combat dry and brittle hair.

Carmella Marie won for Best Deep Conditioner in the Type 2 Wavy and Type 3C Curly-Coily categories.

TextureMedia is a hair-and-beauty content and eCommerce platform.

In addition to running Carmella Marie, Williams is the Youngstown Business Incubator’s director of diversity and inclusion. She oversees YBI’s Women in Entrepreneurship Program and the Minority Business Assistance Center for the Youngstown region.

Williams was a recipient of YBI’s WE Launch Grant in 2015.

The Society for Human Resource Management recently awarded its Western Reserve Chapter with the EXCEL Gold Award for the chapter’s accomplishments in 2017.

The award recognizes accomplishments and strategic activities and initiatives that enhance the human resource profession. It can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum.

WRC-SHRM serves local human resources professionals in Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties.

LAW FIRM

The law firm Elk & Elk announced that partner James Kelley III has been named co-managing partner of the multistate personal injury firm, along with current managing partner Arthur M. Elk.

David J. Elk, Arthur’s brother and firm co-founder, will continue as senior partner.

Elk & Elk, established in 1979, employs about 100 people and has offices in Ohio, Kentucky and the state of Washington.

Kelley joined the firmed in 2002 and was made the firm’s first equity partner in 2010. He dedicates his practice to catastrophic claims arising from medical malpractice, focusing on maternal health and birth-related injuries, according to a news release.

PROMOTION

Consumers National Bank announced Suzanne Mikes has been promoted to senior vice president and chief credit officer.

“Since joining the bank as chief credit officer in June 2017, Suzanne has made a significant impact on the bank’s credit processes,” said Ralph J. Lober II, president and CEO. “Through her leadership and commitment to excellence she has raised the standard while working to help lenders and management craft financial solutions for business clients. This board appointment is a reflection on those efforts.” Among other locations, the bank has offices in Lisbon and Salem.