6 valedictorians among Struthers Class of 2018 graduating today

STRUTHERS

You’d never know it from talking to him, but Ethan Vo readily admits that, at times, he’s slow to pick up on things.

Case in point – when his parents tried to teach him at an early age to be thankful for everything he had and to take nothing for granted.

“It took me a while to catch on to that,” he said. “But I finally got it.”

The turning point, the 17-year-old said, was when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.

“It really opened my eyes about what I wanted in my future, and to take nothing for granted,” he said.

Ethan was one of six valedictorians who graduated Sunday from Struthers High School.

