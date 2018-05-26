New Day Counseling and Wellness, Inc. reopened on Churchill Road in April

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

Karen Giorgetti, a Youngstown State University psychology professor, planned to work at New Day Counseling and Wellness Inc. part time to fulfill the 3,000 work hours required for her Ohio psychology license program.

She never expected she would become the new owner just a short time later.

“It was like serendipity,” she said.

The former owner of New Day sold the Belmont Avenue location in March this year, and in April, Giorgetti reopened the center at its new location on Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

“It was an exciting opportunity,” she said, and a big career change.

New Day appealed to Giorgetti because it offers the same services as a larger agency but has a close-knit community feel.

“We treat everyone personally. We know our clients,” she said. “We want to grow and add on more counselors. We would eventually like to have a nurse practitioner on-site but still offer that small, private feeling.”

Jackie Chorey is a counselor who joined the team after the center moved.

“There’s a good atmosphere here. There’s just kindness and respect from Karen and [clinical director] Suzanne Semivan. They are wonderful, professional women,” she said.

She said she applied to New Day because she wanted to work where she can be surrounded by other professional women. Her specialization is counseling adult women.

“It’s been a very positive experience. When the clients come in they can feel safe. There’s a very comfortable and safe atmosphere here in the office. I sense that from the clients coming and going. I’ve had a wonderful experience with the clients so far,” she said.

Because it’s a small business, Giorgetti wears many hats. She learned about business rules and ethics, budgeting, business planning and how to interview and select employees.

Giorgetti thanks her support system, including her former coworkers at Oakwood Counseling Center, where she also logged hours for her program, for helping her get started with the business.

She will go back to teaching in the summer but will still be involved in business operations. She also will complete her license program soon.

The counseling center provides various mental health and behavioral services, for both children and adults. It also provides couples and family counseling, along with grief counseling.

To make an appointment, call 330-759-7799.