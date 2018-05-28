South Range Class of 2018 is one of kind, principal says

NORTH LIMA

South Range High School’s nine valedictorians and lone salutatorian offered life lessons gleaned from their teachers, parents and peers during their addresses to the school’s Class of 2018 during commencement Saturday at the school.

In introducing the Class of 2018’s academic leaders, high school Principal Stephen P. Rohan described its 120 graduates as a “one of a kind class.”

One teacher was known for greeting students every morning, letting them know they are valued.

Another teacher advised students to “bring it strong every day. He brought it on strong for us. It’s never too late to bring it on strong every day,” said the speaker.

“Our teachers have done the best they can to teach us how to live. They said don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty and to work hard. You will surprise others and yourselves,” a valedictorian said.

