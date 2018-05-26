Girard RoboCats have won 2 state championships in 3 years

Staff report

GIRARD

The FIRST Robotics Delphi Team No. 279, The RoboCats, took first place at the WOW Championship at Otterbein University last weekend in Westerville.

Competitors from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia faced off at the WOW Championship.

The 31-member RoboCats team also competed at Cleveland State University and Wright State this past season where they earned a spot at the World Championship in Detroit, Mich., in April. The team made it to the divisional playoffs but was eliminated in the semifinals.

At the Cleveland’s Wolstein Center in March, the team was the first runner-up and earned the Safety Award and a Gracious Professionalism award. The team also won the Industrial Design Award for a design that accomplished all of this year’s game tasks and a second place Safety Award at Wright State.

The team also took first place at the Ohio State Championship in 2016.

The 2018-19 team will begin summer camp June 1.

Interested players or sponsors can contact the boosters at 330-545-5431, ext. 201.

Also, the RoboCats will co-host an offseason competition, The Mahoning Valley Robotics Championship, at Austintown Fitch High School on June 30. The competition starts at 9 a.m. and is free and open to the public.