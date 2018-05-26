Police: Woman accidentally shoots herself in the head

Staff report

CAMPBELL

A Struthers woman died Thursday night in Campbell from a gunshot wound to the head.

Paul Melnik, 57, of Campbell, called the Campbell Police Department just before 5 p.m. to report that Angela Salem, 44, of Struthers, accidentally shot herself in the head at his brother’s home at 367 Sixth St. according to a police report.

Officers arrived a minute after the call ended and found Salem lying in a hallway, still breathing. Life Fleet first-responders and police Chief Dennis Puskarcik arrived and determined Salem could not be saved.

The report states detectives responding to the call collected gunshot residue evidence from both of the Melnicks and took the handgun found at the scene.

The Melnicks voluntarily returned to the police station with the officers to give written statements before being released back to the Sixth Street home.