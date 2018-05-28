OVI checkpoint starts at 10 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is conducting an OVI checkpoint on South Avenue at East Pasadena Avenue from 10 tonight to 2 a.m. Sunday to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

In addition, police from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force are conducting saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.