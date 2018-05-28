OVI checkpoint starts at 10 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is conducting an OVI checkpoint on South Avenue at East Pasadena Avenue from 10 tonight to 2 a.m. Sunday to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
In addition, police from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force are conducting saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 29, 2016 9:11 p.m.
OVI checkpoint starts at 10 tonight
- October 28, 2017 9:46 p.m.
Drivers beware: OVI checkpoint starting soon on Market Street
- July 15, 2017 9:50 p.m.
OVI checkpoint on Market in Boardman tonight
- November 18, 2016 10:20 p.m.
OVI checkpoints tonight in Austintown
- April 29, 2017 8:25 p.m.
Drivers beware: OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Youngstown
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.