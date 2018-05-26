New Canoe City livery opens options for exploring Mahoning River

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

LEAVITTSBURG

Though it’s not real well known, people have been kayaking and canoing on the Mahoning River just west of Warren for about a dozen years, thanks to annual trips by the Mill Creek MetroParks.

Pete Milliken of Youngstown and Carmen Mazza of Niles are two of the people who enjoyed the trips.

“At normal water levels, you don’t have to be a pro to kayak here,” said Milliken of three-hour trips he’s taken from Canoe City MetroPark at 75 North Leavitt Road upstream to Eagle Creek and back to Canoe City.

Milliken was at Canoe City Friday for the grand opening of Mahoning River Adventures, a kayak and canoe-rental and shuttle service that began operating Friday at Canoe City.

Milliken, a kayaking enthusiast and former reporter for The Vindicator, said the trip he’s describing is “a beautiful place to paddle,” but Mahoning River Adventures is giving people another way to enjoy the river.

The company will shuttle kayakers or canoeists to Thomas A. Swift MetroPark in Braceville Township, where they can begin a 3.6-mile, two-hour self-guided trip down the river to Canoe City; or to Rotary Park in Newton Falls for a six-hour self-guided trip.

The cost is $20 to $35 per kayak and $30 to $50 per tandem kayak; and $10 per kayak and $20 per canoe for shuttle services.

Shuttle services are also available for people with their own equipment.

“It’s such a convenience to have a [canoe] livery here,” Milliken said. Milliken has his own kayak, but with the livery’s shuttle, he won’t have to worry about how to get from one point to the other.

G. Brad McBride, who co-owns the company with his wife, Moneen, says the best way to take a trip is to contact them through the website and make a reservation at www.paddletheriver.com. It’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

That way, when they show up for their trip, they don’t need money or anything and they can be sure that that time period isn’t already booked.

The couple has also run the same type of service, called Burning River Adventures, on the Cuyahoga River in the Kent-Cuyahoga Falls area for the past three summers.

“You’re always going to have fun when you’re paddling,” Mazza said.

“It’s a beautiful river with eagles and beautiful trees,” added John Brown Jr., Trumbull MetroParks chairman.