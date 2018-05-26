METRO DIGEST || Mammovan at library

Mammovan at library

LISBON

Lepper Library, 303 E. Lincoln Way, will host a Mammovan from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, administered by the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center Mobile Mammography 3-D Unit.

Women who have not been screened for more than a year can sign up for an appointment. Women may be eligible for financial assistance under Joanie’s Promise if they have no insurance or a high deductible. Appointments must be made in advance at 330-424-3117. Limited appointments are available.

Man with burning flag

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man running around downtown about 9:10 p.m. Thursday yelling at people and carrying a burning American flag was briefly detained by police.

Officers who were called found the 24-year-old Youngstown man holding the remains of a flag and a pole. Witnesses told police the man was running in and out of traffic with the flag and screaming at people. The man was booked into the Mahoning County jail but was later released after questioning by police, who said they would investigate further before pursuing any charges.