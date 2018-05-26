METRO DIGEST || Dominion awards grant to OH WOW!

Dominion awards grant to OH WOW!

YOUNGSTOWN

Dominion Energy awarded OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology a $2,500 environmental education and stewardship grant for its Edutainment Family Street Festival.

Through its charitable arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, Dominion is awarding $72,000 for 15 projects in Ohio, part of an overall $1 million in grants presented to nearly 130 organizations in 12 states. The grants are for projects to improve natural spaces or that encourage environmental stewardship.

Ribbon-cutting for Sub Shack

YOUNGSTOWN

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Sub Shack, 669 McCartney Road, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sub Shack in Youngstown will be one of two new locations. The Sub Shack will feature subs, pizza jammers and a variety of wraps and offers catering.

It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

EU data privacy law goes into effect

LONDON

Starting Friday, most companies that collect or process the personal information of EU residents now must take a number of extra precautions to comply with the new General Data Protection Regulation, which the EU calls the most sweeping change in data protection rules in a generation.

While the legislation has been applauded for tackling the thorny question of personal data privacy, the rollout is also causing confusion. Companies are trying to understand what level of protection different data needs, whether this could force them to change the way they do business and innovate, and how to manage the EU’s 28 national data regulators, who enforce the law.

Uncertainty, together with stiff penalties for violating the law, has convinced internet-based businesses such as Unroll.me, an inbox management firm, and gaming company Ragnarok Online to block EU users from their sites. Pottery Barn, an arm of San Francisco-based housewares retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc., said it would no longer ship to EU addresses. The Los Angeles Times newspaper said it was temporarily putting its website off limits in most EU countries.

US cuts deal with China’s ZTE Corp.

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration has told Congress that it’s reached a deal that would allow Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp. to stay in business, a source familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential matter said Friday.

A resolution of the ZTE case could clear the way for the United States to make progress in its high-stakes trade talks with China. But news of the agreement drew immediate fire on Capitol Hill.

Under the agreement, ZTE would oust its management team, hire American compliance officers and pay a fine.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 47.8847.90-1.25

Aqua America, .20 34.770.23

Avalon Holdings,2.23-0.01

Chemical Bank, .2857.35-0.26

Community Health Sys, .214.33 -0.04

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.100.00

Farmers Nat., .0715.85-0.05

First Energy, .36 34.100.17

Fifth/Third, .1631.38-0.39

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1213.570.00

General Motors, .3838.29-0.10

General Electric, .1214.620.02

Huntington Bank, .11 15.10-0.05

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56110.63-0.60

Key Corp, .1120.02-0.30

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 34.120.09

Parker Hannifin, .76177.19-0.29

PNC, .75148.03-0.47

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88159.470.69

Stoneridge 31.20-0.01

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.50-0.01

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.