Champion, West Branch win softball regional titles
The Champion and West Branch softball teams cruised to regional championships today and are headed to state tournaments in Akron next week.
The Golden Flashes (29-0) beat Independence 13-3 in five innings at Massillon Washington High School in a Division III regional final. The Warriors (26-3) beat Peninsula Woodridge 7-1 in a Division II regional final at Akron Firestone Stadium.
The state tournament is next week at Akron Firestone Stadium.
West Branch will face the winner of a regional final between Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Plain City Jonathan Alder in a state semifinal at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Champion will face the winner of a regional final between Williamsburg and North Union in a state semifinal at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The Division II state final is Saturday at 10 a.m. The Division III state final is Saturday at 7 p.m.
