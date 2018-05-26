Body identified

YOUNGSTOWN

The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s office has identified a body found earlier this week in high grass at Joseph and Plum streets as Robert Miller of Youngstown.

Miller, no age available, who had been homeless, was found about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday by someone who was walking past the tall grass. An autopsy will be needed to determine a cause of death. There were no obvious signs of foul play where Miller was found.

2 men face charges

WARREN

Alex M. Boley, 25, of Hollywood Street Northeast, and Richard L. Weber Jr., 30, of Beechwood Drive in Girard, was arraigned Friday on petty theft and possession of criminal tools after police said they admitted cutting a catalytic converter off a car parked in the Best Muffler shop, 2837 Youngstown Road, on Thursday night.

Officers spotted two men at 11:52 p.m. in the muffler shop parking lot between two vehicles. The two men’s stories did not match, and eventually Boley admitted they cut the converter off a car in the parking lot. The converter, valued at about $170, was in a vehicle belonging to the men.

Boley admitted taking another converter in the parking lot of AVI Food Systems and one in the Warren G. Harding High School parking lot a few hours earlier.

Gunshot wound

WARREN

A city man, 44, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at a residence on Transylvania Avenue Southeast at 4:38 a.m. Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Police met a man when they arrived at the Transylvania location who directed them to a vehicle. The shooting victim was inside the vehicle, police said. The victim had nonlife-threatening injuries.

Man reports robbery

WARREN

A 70-year-old Duke Avenue Southeast man reported at 6 a.m. Thursday he was robbed overnight while sleeping just inside the front door of his home. The man said he uses a sleeping device at night and did not hear anyone in the house, but cash and medication were missing. Police found no sign of forced entry.

Designation made

YOUNGSTOWN

After the hurricanes of 2017, many Puerto Rican residents have joined the Youngstown-Warren communities. Thrive Mahoning Valley was created to help ease the transition and provide needed resources. Mayors Jamel Tito Brown of Youngstown and William D. Franklin of Warren, in conjunction with Thrive Mahoning Valley, designated Friday as “Bienvenidos: A Youngstown-Warren Day” to welcome the areas’ newest members.

In support of USO

AUSTINTOWN

The clubs that make up the Ohio Federation of Women’s Club will kick off Memorial Day weekend at 11 a.m. today by converging on Greenwood Chevrolet, 4695 Mahoning Ave., to make a major donation of snacks and toiletries to support the USO of Northern Ohio. Greenwood Chevrolet has been hosting a collection drive during May to help the USO compile care packages that will be sent to military service members deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq and other bases.

