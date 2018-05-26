Man arrested for having gun, drugs in his possession

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested an Austintown man early Friday in a downtown bar with a loaded 9 mm handgun and more than $2,500 cash.

Sammy Anderson, 22, of South Raccoon Road, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons, felonious assault and possession of marijuana as well as warrants for driving under suspension and aggravated menacing.

His bond was set at $65,000 after his arraignment Friday in Youngstown Municipal Court. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Officer Ryan Curry was working security in a 116 W. Federal St. bar about 1:35 a.m. when he noticed Anderson arguing with another man, and Anderson kept reaching for his waistband like he had a gun.

Curry called for backup and approached Anderson as he walked out of the bar, reports said. Reports said when Anderson noticed police, he sat down, but he appeared very nervous. He was taken into custody and searched, and police found the gun in his waistband with a 15-round magazine, a pill bottle with marijuana inside and $2,542 cash, reports said.