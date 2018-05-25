Trumbull prosecutor opposes parole again for child rapist Judson

Staff report

WARREN

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins continues to oppose parole for William Judson, 52, who was convicted of two counts of rape and sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison in 1993.

Judson has a parole hearing in June.

Watkins opposed Judson’s release in 2011, 2014 and 2016 after Judson was released from prison in 2009 but was sent back in 2011 after a series of infractions related to drug abuse, theft and other violations, according to a letter from Watkins to the Adult Parole Authority in Columbus.

“This man has been recycled once without success,” Watkins said in his letter. “In our opinion, Judson’s criminal and behavioral history and anti-social character traits obviously require his continued imprisonment until year 2042.”

He added, “In our opinion, the state of Ohio would be only wasting time and public resources on releasing a sociopath at age 52 on parole doomed to wreak havoc on the community and commit more crimes.”

Judson was living in Fowler Township when his rape offenses began in 1981, but they continued through 1986, when he and his family lived on state Route 305 in Champion Township.

Watkins said in an earlier letter Judson would especially be a danger to children if he were to be paroled “because of his known history of repeatedly raping two different children between the ages of 5 to 10.”