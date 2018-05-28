BREAKING: Former Fitch principal chosen as new Austintown Township trustee

South Range clinches state baseball berth; Canfield eliminated


By Vindy Staff | May 25, 2018 at 7:12p.m.

The South Range baseball team beat Grand Valley 4-2 today in a Division III regional final at Massillon Washington High School to clinch the first state tournament berth in the program's history.

Canfield, the Valley' other remaining high school baseball team, was eliminated by Tallmadge in a Division II regional final for the second consecutive season. Tallmadge won 17-0 at The Ball Park in Hudson.

Return to Vindy.com and read Saturday's Vindicator sports section for more on these developing stories.

