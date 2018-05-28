RoboCats take first at WOW Championship

Staff report

GIRARD

The FIRST Robotics Delphi Team No. 279, The RoboCats, took first place at the WOW Championship at Otterbein University last weekend in Westerville.

Competitors from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia faced off at the WOW Championship.

The 31-member RoboCats team also competed at Cleveland State University and Wright State this past season where they earned a spot at the World Championship in Detroit, Mich., in April.

The team will co-host an offseason competition at Austintown Fitch High School on June 30, which is free and open to the public.

