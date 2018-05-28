N. American Cruze owners converge in Lordstown for annual Meet & Tour

LORDSTOWN

They came from as far away as Hawaii and Canada, in cars ranging from white to silver to cherry red.

All shared a common interest, and ride: the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze.

The annual CruzeTalk.com Lordstown Meet & Tour event drew dozens of Cruze enthusiasts to the area this week. Cruze Talk is an online forum dedicated to the car.

On Friday, attendees toured the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex where the car is made, then visited the United Auto Workers Local 1112 hall to socialize and check out the wide variety of Cruzes on display.

Brian Shogren drove his 2015 Cruze from Rothbury, Mich. The bright-red car is his second Cruze, and Shogren plans to buy another as soon as he pays this one off.

Like other participants, Shogren said he likes the Cruze’s reliability and look.

Krysta Stonier of Tiffin noted those same qualities.

“It’s a reliable car,” she said. “It gets good gas mileage. I think it’s a good-looking car.”

Stonier, owner of a 2011 Cruze, is a member of Cruze Ladies, a California-based group in which women from around the world participate.

Read more about the group in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.