mahoning county | Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these people Thursday on these charges:

Rafael Samaniego, 26, West Marion Avenue, being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, trafficking in marijuana, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Israel Zambrano, 40, Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle impaired.

Alonzo Daniels, 27, Southern Boulevard, being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

Jeffrey Shaw, 45, Shadyside Drive, Boardman, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Braylon Black, 23, Hanley Avenue, tampering with evidence and possession of a dangerous drug.

Nicholas Boerio, 38, Vestal Road, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and falsification.

Raelynn Alker, 22, and Jacob Booher, 24, both of Pittsburgh, aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of receiving stolen property, falsification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew D. Anderson, 42, Jackson Center, Pa., aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerold Helscel, 58, Grandview Boulevard, Canfield, possession of cocaine.

Teneshia Pettiway, 35, Pennsylvania Avenue, New Castle, Pa., possession of cocaine and OVI.

Jeremiah Vinion, 34, Broadview Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug-abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Jesse Cooper, 44, Burlington Street, receiving stolen property, two counts petty theft, attempted theft, four counts of criminal damaging or endangering and three counts of attempted theft (all misdemeanors).

Evan Walker, 34, Fairgreen Avenue, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons.

Lederrias Young, 24, Overland Avenue, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and falsification.

Misti Campbell, 30, Willowcrest Avenue, Austintown, possession of cocaine.

Prince Noisette, 33, Idora Avenue, failure to provide notice of change of address.

Troy Matthew Emmert, 49, East Midlothian Boulevard, two counts of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts