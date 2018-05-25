METRO DIGEST || $17K donated to park

$17K donated to park

BAZETTA

The Cafaro Foundation has donated $17,000 to keep Bazetta Township Park open this year.

The park board had been facing the possibility of closing the park after July 4 due to a lack of funding to maintain the grounds.

“We did not want to see the community suffer,” foundation Trustee William A. Cafaro said in a statement. “That park provides so many wonderful activities for families, from the baseball fields to the picnic pavilions, volleyball court, walking trail and the Imagination Station play area.”

The Cafaro Foundation is a charitable organization established by the Cafaro family in memory of William M. Cafaro, the founder of the Cafaro real-estate development and management company headquartered in Niles.

‘Brainfood’ guests

YOUNGSTOWN

These are the guests scheduled to appear from 8 a.m. to noon the Louie B. Free radio show “Brainfood from the Heartland” on Vindy Radio on Vindy.com.

Pharmacist Ray Carlson returns to provide an update on the lawsuit he filed earlier this year. He filed a peremptory writ of mandamus with the 7th District Court of Appeals against the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

Ray also will provide an update us on his entrepreneurial efforts. He recently purchased Carchedi’s restaurant in Lowellville, a favorite of actor Ed O’Neill, a Youngstown native.

Carlen Maddux will talk about his book “A Path Revealed: How Hope, Love, and Joy Found Us Deep in a Maze Called Alzheimer’s.” Only days after turning 50, Carlen’s wife, Martha, was blind-sided with news she had Alzheimer’s disease.

Amnesty program

STRUTHERS

Struthers Municipal Court Judge Dominic Leone announced Thursday the court will offer an amnesty program for the month of June for individuals who owe money to the court due to a license block or license forfeiture.

The court will lift the holds once applicants reach the end of their agreements, agree to participate in a service work agreement or until they’re entered into a payment plan.

Interested individuals can learn more at the court or by calling 330-755-1800, ext. 114.

