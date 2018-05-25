Jones for Revival at Nelson Ledges

GARRETTSVILLE

Jones for Revival will present its annual Jonesfest on Sunday at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, 12001 state Route 282. Admission is $20 ($10 for children age 4-14) at the door (includes camping).

The festival will culminate in a concert by the long-lived regional jam band led by Jim DeCapua. The act recently released a single on Spotify and has also added drummer Chris Walker of Broccoli Samurai.