Jones for Revival at Nelson Ledges
GARRETTSVILLE
Jones for Revival will present its annual Jonesfest on Sunday at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, 12001 state Route 282. Admission is $20 ($10 for children age 4-14) at the door (includes camping).
The festival will culminate in a concert by the long-lived regional jam band led by Jim DeCapua. The act recently released a single on Spotify and has also added drummer Chris Walker of Broccoli Samurai.
