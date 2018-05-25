Lowe’s donation benefits Boys & Girls Club

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown will receive a $50,000 grant from Lowe’s to renovate the club’s kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, painting and more.

The grant is part of Renovation Across the Nation, a program between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Lowe’s that provides one club in all 50 states with a grant and volunteer support to complete needed improvements and renovations.

The Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown, 2105 Oak Hill Ave., was selected as the signature club in the state for 2018.

As the need to update facilities increases and maintenance costs rise, Lowe’s support will help make critical improvements to ensure that the site remains a safe place for the city’s youth, according to a Boys & Girls Club news release.

The renovations will begin in June, and the club will be partnering with the Lowe’s store in Hermitage, Pa. All the updates are scheduled to be finished this fall before school-year programming begins.

To learn more about the partnership between Lowe’s and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, visit www.bgca.org/about-us/our-partners/lowes.