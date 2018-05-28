BREAKING: Former Fitch principal chosen as new Austintown Township trustee

Cavaliers force Game 7


By Vindy Staff | May 25, 2018 at 11:06p.m.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 109-99 in Game 6 of the NBA"s Eastern Conference finals, staving off elimination and forcing a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.

Return to Vindy.com and read Saturday's Vindicator sports section for more on this developing story.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$469000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$297250