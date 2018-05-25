Bar association memorial ceremony honors those who died

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito said lawyers love to talk, and as long as that is the case, lawyers in Mahoning County will continue to share stories of the five men remembered Thursday at a memorial service.

Judge D’Apolito delivered the memorial address at the Mahoning County Bar Association’s annual memorial ceremony to honor members of the county’s legal community who died over the last year.

“If you take care of your character, your reputation will take care of itself,” Judge D’Apolito said. “So it was with these men.”

Among the honorees this year was former Judge Louis K. “Luke” Levy, who served as a Youngstown Municipal Court judge for 12 years.

The other honorees were attorneys Henry W. Davis, Michael C. Clemente, William J. Blanchard and court reporter Charles A. Stepan.

“These men touched the lives of many people, and we’re all better for it,” the judge said.

The ceremony included special music by Anne Phipps and Jim Melnick, a performance of Taps by Raymond Hartsough and an invocation and benediction by Atty. W. Scott Fowler.