Judge says Russian man had ‘very rough life’ but gets 8 years in prison for death

Judge acknowledges defendant’s ‘very rough life’ but says he made wrong decisions

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

Before sentencing Russian-born Arteum Brodeur to eight years in prison Wednesday in the killing of Michael Krevas last July, Judge W. Wyatt McKay mentioned the scourge of drug abuse and the “very rough life” experienced by the defendant.

The judge, who said he learned about Brodeur’s background from a confidential presentencing report prepared by the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department, declined to provide any other details.

But Donna Wood, the mother of Krevas, 31, of Washington Street Northwest, said Krevas was a drug addict, “And if drugs had not been involved in this, it would have never happened.”

Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, said after the hearing Wood is probably right. Krevas’ autopsy indicated he had evidence of several types of drugs in his system, including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Brodeur, 25, killed Krevas on July 8 by stabbing him in the parking lot of an apartment building on North Park Avenue just north of Courthouse Square near Brodeur’s apartment.

Becker said surveillance video showed that Brodeur confronted Krevas after Krevas went to Brodeur’s apartment. Krevas was apparently angry about his girlfriend, who was inside Brodeur’s apartment, Becker said. The fight ensued after Krevas threw a brick through the windshield of Brodeur’s pickup truck.

Brodeur left a bloody knife in his apartment before fleeing to another home in the city and was arrested a few hours later and charged with murder.

Brodeur pleaded guilty in March to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, which carried a possible maximum penalty of 11 years in prison.

Brodeur apologized Wednesday before learning his sentence, saying “I never meant [for] that situation to happen like that. It happened so quick. I know [the family] will not forgive me for what happened, no matter what I say.”

The judge said the case is an example of “drugs and the effects it has on our society, the effects it has had on [Brodeur] and also victims of crime. It’s unfortunate that we have come to that, but it has.

“You made some wrong decisions in this case, some very wrong decisions, and therefore you are going to have to go to prison,” the judge told Brodeur.

“I know ... you’ve had a very rough life. I understand that, but it didn’t stop the wrong decisions you made,” the judge said, adding that Brodeur has been to prison before.

Brodeur was born in Russia, according to jail records, but had an Iowa address before coming to Warren. In December 2016, Brodeur was injured after being hit by a car that left the scene at Chestnut and East Market streets. At the time, Brodeur was described as being possibly homeless.