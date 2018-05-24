Ramp work at I-80, 11

LIBERTY

The ramp from Interstate 80 east onto state Route 11 north will be closed for four hours tonight while the Ohio Department of Transporation performs pavement repairs.

The closure will begin at 11 tonight, and ODOT said it will reopen Friday at 3 a.m.

The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen Interstate 80 between state routes 11 and 193. The project is scheduled to be completed in September.

Sentenced to 4 years

WARREN

Donald J. Bonetti, 46, of Palmer Avenue in Campbell, received four years in prison Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty earlier to four counts of gross sexual imposition.

The charge means Bonetti had sexual contact with a girl by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force. He will be classified as a sex offender.

Bonetti was indicted last August on six rape counts, one of attempted rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, but he accepted a plea agreement in April on the lesser gross sexual imposition charges.

Girard police charged Bonetti in 2017 after he voluntarily gave an interview at the police department, according to a police report.

Dems plan meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Democratic Party is having its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. next Thursday at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center in Boardman to elect officers.

Chairman David Betras is running for re-election.

The terms are for four years each. The positions available are chairman, first vice chairman/secretary, executive vice chairman, vice chairman of minority affairs, vice chairman of labor and treasurer.

All interested candidates must submit a signed letter of intent to Elections Chairman Kenneth Carano no later than noon Wednesday. Letters may be mailed or hand-delivered to 1906 Countryside Drive, Youngstown OH 44515, and must contain the signature, precinct number and address of at least five members of the party’s central committee who were elected in the May 8 primary. Candidates will receive a phone call from the elections committee to confirm that their letter of intent has been received.

Fire destroys house

YOUNGSTOWN

City firefighters responded to a fire at a house on the East Side on Wednesday that investigators said was the site of a domestic dispute earlier that day, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported.

The television station reported the fire destroyed a house in the 3300 block. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Niles schools gets $600K

NILES

Ohio Department of Education has awarded a $600,000 grant to Niles City Schools for improving language and literacy development in grades 6-12. The three-year grant is designed to help students learning English, those who have disabilities or reading difficulties, or students who live in poverty.

The goal of the grant is increase the percentage of students who achieve a score of proficient or above in end-of-course examinations at Niles McKinley High School and increase the percentage of near proficiency in English Language Arts in the middle school. The district participates in Ohio’s Early Literacy Pilot Program to reduce the number of poorly performing elementary school readers before third grade.

Valley housing grants

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced Wednesday grants awarded to housing authorities in the Mahoning Valley.

The Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority received $3,155,927, and the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority received $2,834,219.

The grants are formula driven and come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“These funds will help our community provide safe, quality housing for all our neighbors and provide the necessary resources for our housing authorities to best serve Ohioans,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

Preschool evacuated

CAMPBELL

Elite Little Talents Daycare was evacuated Wednesday morning following reports of a natural gas leak, and the children sent home for the day.

Campbell fire officials said Dominion Energy Ohio sent a crew to assess the situation shortly after 9 a.m.

The crew discovered a leak in a gas line running into the building. The day care will remain closed until the owner of the property fixes the line.

Customer appreciation

COLUMBIANA

Suburban Propane, 2705 state Route 7, is having its annual Customer Appreciation Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. During the event, Suburban Propane offers a 20-pound grill tank fill-up for only $10 for anyone making a $2 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

“For each grill tank filled, the food bank is able to distribute $22 worth of food to families in need in our community,” said Michael Iberis, Second Harvest executive director. The food bank serves hunger-relief organizations in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Roads closed for race

YOUNGSTOWN

These roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from about 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday for the YMCA Memorial 5 Mile Race. The roads closed are East Glacier Drive, Memorial Hill Drive, West Glacier Drive and Price Road.