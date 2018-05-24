ODDLY ENOUGH

Close encounter of the groundhog kind

ELDERSBURG, Md.

Authorities say a groundhog tried to attack a Maryland woman just days after a deputy shot and killed another groundhog that was acting oddly.

Humane Society of Carroll County Executive Director Karen Baker tells the Carroll County Times the groundhog came after and “made contact” with a woman in an Eldersburg parking lot May 8. She believes it tried to bite the woman, who was able to get into her car without injury.

The groundhog was taken to the shelter to be euthanized.

Baker says the lot wasn’t close to the Eldersburg road where a Carroll County deputy sheriff shot a groundhog that was blocking traffic and behaving unusually.

Baker says groundhog behavior is affected by the current mating season, but they’re typically not aggressive.

Trooper uses jerky to rescue pup from highway

WORCESTER, Mass.

A Massachusetts state trooper has rescued a dog running loose in the middle of an interstate with the bribe of a homemade snack. Trooper Nick D’Angelo responded to a report of a pup running loose along Interstate 190 in Worcester on the morning of May 9.

State police say the dog, named Dozier, was “hot doggin’ it,” down the highway as stopped motorists tried to capture him.

D’Angelo lured Dozier to safety with some homemade deer jerky.

Dozier has been reunited with his owner.

Massachusetts State police say it’s always great making new friends, two- and four-legged.

Firefighter gets creative with marriage proposal

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

Firefighters helped one of their own pull off a marriage proposal.

Fayetteville, N.C., firefighter Ashton Hanway asked Lauren Wood to visit Station 17 on May 11 to take some pictures. His captain suggested they stand on top of a truck.

An alarm sounded and two firefighters got into an adjacent truck. When they pulled out, they revealed a fire hose on the floor that spelled out: “Will you marry me?”

Hanway tells The Fayetteville Observer he was trying to write in cursive and it took several hours to do everything.

Wood, who said yes, says it was a complete shock. She described it as an “out-of-body experience.”

The couple, who have been together for six years, are planning a 2019 wedding.

