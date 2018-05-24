Memorial Mass set for Humphrey

YOUNGSTOWN

A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Reno, Nev., for Neil D. Humphrey, the fourth president of Youngstown State University.

Humphrey came to YSU in 1978 as vice president for finance and served as president from 1984 to his retirement in 1992. He moved back to Reno, where he died April 30. He was 89.

A native of Idaho, Humphrey served as budget director for the state of Nevada, vice president for finance at the University of Nevada, chancellor of the University of Nevada System of Higher Education and president of the University of Alaska before coming to Youngstown.

He is survived by his wife of nine years, Bonnie (Smotony) Humphrey, and two daughters. His first wife, Mary Pat (Smith) Humphrey, died in March 2008, after 57 years of marriage.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to the YSU Foundation Dr. Neil D. Humphrey Scholarship Endowment, or to the University of Nevada Reno Foundation Dean’s Future Scholar Program.

Decomposed body

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating after a partially decomposed body was found about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at Joseph and Plum streets.

Some people walking spotted the body in tall grass and called police, said Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn. Blackburn said the body was in such bad shape it will take an autopsy to determine its gender.

He also said there was no obvious cause of death or signs of foul play so an autopsy is also needed to determine how the person died.

Attempted robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man with a gun late Tuesday tried to hold up the Taco Bell at 3726 Market St.

Officers called to the restaurant about 11:35 p.m. found three employees hiding behind the store, reports said. One of the employees told police she was waiting on a car at the drive- thru when a man with a gun appeared behind the car and demanded the cash register. Reports did not say if the robber got the drawer or any money before fleeing.

Pool to open June 13

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s North Side Pool, 2160 Belmont Ave., will open June 13. The pool season is 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday with the pool closing Aug. 8. Admission is $1 for those under 18 and $2 for those 18 and older.

