Make a donation, get $10 propane tank fill-up

May 24, 2018 at 8:27a.m.

COLUMBIANA

Suburban Propane, 2705 state Route 7, is having its annual Customer Appreciation Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. During the event, Suburban Propane offers a 20-pound grill tank fill-up for only $10 for anyone making a $2 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

“For each grill tank filled, the food bank is able to distribute $22 worth of food to families in need in our community,” said Michael Iberis, Second Harvest executive director. The food bank serves hunger-relief organizations in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

