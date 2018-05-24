Make a donation, get $10 propane tank fill-up
COLUMBIANA
Suburban Propane, 2705 state Route 7, is having its annual Customer Appreciation Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. During the event, Suburban Propane offers a 20-pound grill tank fill-up for only $10 for anyone making a $2 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.
“For each grill tank filled, the food bank is able to distribute $22 worth of food to families in need in our community,” said Michael Iberis, Second Harvest executive director. The food bank serves hunger-relief organizations in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 26, 2017 2:22 p.m.
Second Harvest benefits from Columbiana business customer appreciation day today
- May 24, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Ramp work at I-80, 11
- February 15, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Second Harvest's annual food, funds drive kicked off tody
- October 6, 2017 midnight
Second Harvest Food Bank celebrates volunteers with Appreciation Day
- October 6, 2017 midnight
Second Harvest Food Bank honors volunteers
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.