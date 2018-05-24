Kravitz at Poland library to permanently close June 1

Staff report

POLAND

The Kravitz Deli location in the Poland branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will permanently close June 1.

Owner Jack Kravitz said the closure had been considered for some time as the deli’s two other locations in Liberty and at Mill Creek MetroParks’ Fellows Riverside Gardens have grown, as has the catering side of the business.

“We have decided that we need to really concentrate our efforts on Mill Creek Park and Liberty,” he said. “We’ve been there [in Poland] eight years, and it’s our slowest location. ... It’s not the whole Kravitz business, we’re just kind of restructuring and Liberty and Fellows Riverside Gardens are very, very healthy.”

Kravitz said all catering orders booked through the Poland library location will be fulfilled.

“I’m sad to leave Poland, because it is just a beautiful location,” he said. “The library has been awesome to work with.”

Kravitz was established in 1939 on Youngstown’s North Side by Jack’s mother, Rose Kravitz. The deli moved to Liberty in 1970, and over the years expanded to include the two other locations and full-service catering.

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will be looking for other businesses interested in leasing the space, as well as caterers.

“We will be looking in the near future and will want to look at information about interested retailers, and also at a business plan,” said Janet Loew, public library spokeswoman.

“We’ve had some nice, long-term tenants and the public has enjoyed being able to eat and drink when they come in, so we hope to be able to continue that,” Loew said.