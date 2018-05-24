Canfield gets creative at district art show

By Justin Wier

jwier@vindy.com

CANFIELD

Friends and family flooded the Canfield High School gymnasium Wednesday night to take in more than 1,000 pieces of art created by students throughout the year.

The district’s annual year-end art show features art from all grade levels, judged by local artists.

“Art education is such an important part of what we do,” said Kate Antal, an art teacher at the high school.

“It shows students’ creativity,” she added. “A lot of kids have a lot of passion for art.”

Senior Kathryn Jenkins will take that passion with her as she continues her education.

She was accepted to the Columbus College of Art and Design. Jenkins said she enjoys doing portraits, which dominate her display at the show.

“I think it’s nice when you do a portrait and give it to someone,” Jenkins said. “It makes them really happy.”

Jenkins plans to study fashion design and studio art in college, and she designed the outfit she wore Wednesday at the show.

Natalia Ritenour, another student in the school’s advanced placement class along with Jenkins, displayed her colorful portraits and ballpoint pen drawings.

Her enjoyment of the show was tempered by apprehension.

“These are all the things I’ve kept in a sketchbook, so it’s really nerve-wracking,” she said. “[But] everyone seems to like it.”

While most of the work at the show is purely visual, Taryn Rothbauer added an aural aspect to her display.

She created a Spotify playlist with songs that correspond with the motivation behind each of her pieces.

She encouraged attendees to open the playlist, hit play and find the piece associated with the first song they hear.

She said her paintings feature people and relationships she values including her siblings, her boyfriend and her cat.

Her display centers around a piece that features her sister painted over a stained-glass style background that surrounds her head like a halo.

“It’s about glorifying the people I value,” she said.

Rothbauer said she grew as an artist over her time at Canfield.

“In the last nine weeks of high school, I feel like I’m getting the hang of this, and now I’m leaving,” she said.

She doesn’t know what she will pursue in college, but she’s sure art will continue to be a part of her life.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else,” she said.

The art show will continue from 6 to 9 tonight in the high-school gymnasium. In addition to the artwork, the show features musical performances, a basket auction and light refreshments.