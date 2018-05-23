METRO DIGEST || Tuesday night storm outages

Storm outages

YOUNGSTOWN

A day of severe weather warnings, sporadic thunderstorms and heavy rain left over 500 without electrical power in Columbiana County, 690 in in Mahoning County and 113 in Trumbull County as of 8 p.m., according to the First Energy outage map.

However, an hour later, no outages were reported in Columbiana County, only 8 in Mahoning County and 111 in Trumbull County.

A check with numerous police departments in the tri-county area revealed they received very few weather-related calls. Department dispatchers said heavy rains were short-lived and did not cause flooding that closed roads.

Arrest made in shooting

BOARDMAN

Township police made an arrest in an incident earlier this month when shots were fired into a township home. Ronald Adams, 20, of Campbell, faces a charge of complicity to improperly discharge a firearm at or into a habitation. On May 1, residents of Cook Avenue reported hearing two gunshots and seeing a black Volkswagen speed away. Officers found two bullet holes in the siding of a duplex and two bullet casings in the street. The shots did not penetrate the home, and no one was injured.

Woman run over, is hurt

WARREN

An 18-year-old pregnant woman suffered serious leg injuries at Charles Street Northeast and Cottage Court after being tossed off a vehicle and run over, police said.

Officers found the woman on the street after the 2:15 p.m. 911 call Monday and learned the woman had been hanging onto the windshield of a vehicle, and the vehicle stopped abruptly, throwing her off, then ran her over. The people in the car then left the area. Police said the woman was initially taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center but was later transferred to another hospital.

A 20-year-old man, who said he was the father of the woman’s unborn child, told police the woman had been trying to sell marijuana to the people in the car for him. Information on the condition of the unborn child was not available.

Treated after house fire

HOWLAND

A resident of a home at 8443 Hunter’s Trail Southeast was treated at St. Joseph Warren Hospital for smoke inhalation after arriving home Tuesday morning from school and finding a bedroom on fire.

Howland firefighters arrived at 11:35 a.m. and quickly extinguished the smoldering fire. The female discovered the smoke upon opening the home and called 911.

The fire’s origin is undetermined, but investigators believe a worn electrical extension cord may have played a role in the initial ignition, Howland firefighters said. The department was assisted by Cortland Fire Department.

Tuition assistance

YOUNGSTOWN

The Diocese of Youngstown Office of Catholic Schools announced the distribution of $251,250 in need-based tuition assistance for the 2018-19 school year from the Mary Ellen Cushwa-Wolsonovich/Youngstown Diocesan Scholarship Fund.

This grant is awarded to kindergarten through 12th-grade students of all 28 Diocese of Youngstown Schools, based on a demonstrated financial need, in the amounts of $1,500 for high-school students and $750 for elementary students.

To date, more than $3 million in need-based tuition has been distributed to diocesesan students.

For information or to make a contribution to the Mary Ellen Cushwa-Wolsonovich/Youngstown Diocesan Scholarship Fund, contact Randy Rair at the Office of Catholic Schools 330-744-8451 or rrair@youngstowndiocese.org.

Elder Abuse Awareness

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Department of Jobs and Family Services Adult Protective Service Unit will host its annual Observation of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at noon June 15 at the Mahoning County Courthouse Rotunda, 120 Market St. The event seeks to generate awareness in the fight against elder abuse. Participants are asked to dress in the color purple, which symbolizes support for the cause. Lunch will be served. Reservations, which should include the number of people attending, can be made by calling 330-884-6952 by Friday.

Stunt dog event planned

HUBBARD

The Canine Training and Wellness Center, 757 N. Main St., will host the first Stunt Dog Indoor Ring Trial from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Participants in the trial need to have earned the correlating “Do More with Your Dog!” trick dog title before entering the ring.

More testing will be available on site the day of the trial for those who have not received titles yet. The judges will judge novice, open, proven, professional and stunt dog champion levels. For information or tickets, visit www.domorewithyourdog.com. All proceeds benefit K-9’s for Compassion Therapy Animal Group. For information, email Patty Stafford at staffordpm@gmail.com.