Rep. Tim Ryan to have a town hall Tuesday at YSU
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will have a town hall Tuesday at Youngstown State University’s DeBartolo Hall, Room 132, to answer questions from his constituents.
The doors open at 5 p.m. and the town hall will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The room can hold slightly more than 200 people. A town hall Ryan had March 25, 2017, in Akron attracted about 150 people, said Michael Zetts, a Ryan spokesman.
People coming to the town hall will be given a ticket with a number, and if their number is called, they can ask Ryan a question, Zetts said.
Ryan of Howland, D-13th, wants to do four town halls a year in his district, Zetts said.
“He’s a member of Congress, and he wants to make himself available to his constituents for questions,” Zetts said. “People can ask whatever they like.”
Derek Steyer, co-anchor at 21 WFMJ-TV, will moderate the discussion.
Parking is available in the M70 lot, across the street from DeBartolo Hall.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 22, 2018 9:56 a.m.
Tim Ryan plans May 29 town hall meeting at YSU
- May 21, 2018 7:08 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING WEDNESDAY
- March 24, 2017 11:27 a.m.
Ryan conducts town hall in Akron on Saturday
- October 31, 2017 6:47 p.m.
Pa. U.S. Rep Kelly hosts tele-town hall Thursday on Medicare open enrollment
- November 30, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Rep. Tim Ryan is seen as the underdog in his bid today to win the House minority leadership position
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.