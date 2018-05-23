Rep. Tim Ryan to have a town hall Tuesday at YSU

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will have a town hall Tuesday at Youngstown State University’s DeBartolo Hall, Room 132, to answer questions from his constituents.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the town hall will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The room can hold slightly more than 200 people. A town hall Ryan had March 25, 2017, in Akron attracted about 150 people, said Michael Zetts, a Ryan spokesman.

People coming to the town hall will be given a ticket with a number, and if their number is called, they can ask Ryan a question, Zetts said.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, wants to do four town halls a year in his district, Zetts said.

“He’s a member of Congress, and he wants to make himself available to his constituents for questions,” Zetts said. “People can ask whatever they like.”

Derek Steyer, co-anchor at 21 WFMJ-TV, will moderate the discussion.

Parking is available in the M70 lot, across the street from DeBartolo Hall.