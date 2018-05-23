3rd domestic-violence charge gets man 9 months and judicial warnings
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A visiting judge told a man before him in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on his third domestic-violence charge that if it happens again, he will likely receive a lengthy prison sentence.
“You’re not a kid,” Judge Thomas J. Pokorny said Tuesday. “You’re a middle-aged man, and [prison time] gets more difficult.”
Charles Johnson, 55, of North Garland Avenue, received a nine-month prison sentence with credit for 106 days served.
The judge also ordered Johnson to have no contact with his victim.
On the Fourth of July last year, Johnson hit the victim on the arm, pulled her hair out and threatened to gouge her eye out, according to a police report.
Judge Pokorny told Johnson he feels very strongly about domestic-violence cases that involve a man who attacks a woman.
“My view is that it’s a mismatch, and it’s inappropriate,” he said.
The judge urged Johnson to take advantage of the rehabilitative services available in prison.
Johnson previously served a five-year sentence on a 2005 conviction for attempted rape and felonious assault and a one-year sentence for a 1999 aggravated-assault conviction.
