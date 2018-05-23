ODDLY ENOUGH

Couple get up-close look of peeping moose

MERRIMACK, N.H.

A New Hampshire couple have gotten an up-close view of a moose that wandered into their yard, right up to their window.

The couple caught the moose’s surprise visit on video and posted it on YouTube, where it has received thousands of views since the morning of May 8. The video shows the moose nibbling leaves on a tree across the street outside the couple’s Merrimack home and then walking up to the home and standing inches away from the camera.

Resident Nichole DiVietro posted on Facebook it was her first time seeing a moose. She says she named the moose Mooshy, after her sister, Michelle, who recently died.

‘Most Expensive’ doggy bride dies at 13

NEW YORK

A little dog known for her role in a fundraiser deemed the world’s priciest pet wedding has died.

Animal advocate Wendy Diamond announced May 9 that Baby Hope Diamond died this week after a nine-month battle with congestive heart failure. She was 13.

The coton du tulear participated in fundraisers for a host of charitable causes. She made it into Guinness World Records for playing the bride at “the Most Expensive Pet Wedding in History.”

The 2012 gala in New York City cost over $158,000 in donated luxury goods and raised over $110,000 for a critical care ward at the Humane Society of New York.

Wendy Diamond adopted Baby Hope after the death of her also-famous Maltese, named Lucky.

Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens

SAN ANTONIO

Three well-meaning people suffered bites when the kittens they rescued after hearing them mewling in a San Antonio alley turned out to be ravenous bobcat cubs.

The caretakers found the blue-eyed, stub-tailed pair of young bobcats May 5 and, thinking they were Bengal kittens, took them in. They fed the bobcats milk from pet-feeding bottles, but realized something was amiss when the aggressive animals tore the bottles apart and bit them.

They called animal-control officers and a wildlife rescue group took the wild cats away.

Workers intended to wait in the alley hoping to find the mother and reunite her with the cubs.

Associated Press