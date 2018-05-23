METRO DIGEST || NAACP review

NAACP review

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Chapter of the NAACP will host the first review of Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip’s academic teams at East and Chaney high schools and Youngstown Early College at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cobbins Building, 1350 Fifth Ave., Suite 202.

Items on the agenda include five-year reviews of grade-point averages, violence and “holding the state power structure accountable,” according to the agenda.

Youngstown schools spokeswoman Denise Dick said, “We’re seeing progress across all student groups. We continue to work closely with officials from the Youngstown Chapter of the NAACP to address their concerns and gather their input as we continue to strive to improve student academics and school culture and climate across the school district.”

Worker injured

YOUNGSTOWN

A construction worker was hurt Tuesday morning in an accident inside the Fifth Avenue parking deck on campus, according to a Youngstown State University email.

“The worker, employed by a private contractor, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he is in stable condition,” the email says. Work was suspended for the remainder of the day and is expected to resume today.

Board meeting

MCDONALD

McDonald school board will have its meeting at 7 p.m. today at Roosevelt Elementary School library, 410 W. 7th St.

Safety committee

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Council’s safety committee meeting set for Thursday has been canceled.

