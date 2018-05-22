YPD busy Sunday with gun seizure, investigating fight

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City police had a busy Sunday, responding to a gunfire call, arresting a mother and daughter in a domestic-violence case, arresting another mother on a charge of child endangering and finding a gun during a traffic stop.

Police arrested Zipporah Thompson, 27, about 5:15 p.m. at her Thalia Avenue home after the father of her children said she threatened to kill them.

Reports said the father called police and said he had cellphone video of Thompson punching one child in the face. The children are age 1 and 2, reports said.

The father called Thompson and put the call on speaker for police to hear. She told the boyfriend if he did not get the kids, she would kill them, reports said.

When police went to the South Side house and took Thompson into custody, she banged her head into the side of a cruiser several times before she was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

A mother and daughter were both arrested on a charge of domestic violence about 11:40 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue.

Reports said Louise Ingram, 24, went to the South Side home of her mother, Shirley Ingram, 48, to cook noodles when the two began arguing about Louise Ingram’s pregnancy.

Shirley Ingram threw a knife at her daughter, while Louise Ingram threw hot water on her mother, reports said.

Shirley Ingram was booked into the jail on a charge of domestic violence. Her daughter was booked into the jail on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Reports said no one was injured after someone fired several shots at a 20-year-old man about 12:50 p.m. Sunday at a 2325 South Ave. gas station.

The victim told police he was walking by one of the pumps at the station when he heard several shots and saw a man he knows shooting at him from a convertible. Reports said the suspect is feuding with the victim because “he is the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend.”

Reports said police found a 9 mm handgun early Sunday after pulling a car over at Overland and Kenmore avenues on the South Side for an improper turn.

The car’s driver, Hassan Merriweather, 32, of Parmelee Avenue, is in jail on charges of driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

Officers pulled the car over about 1:30 a.m. The gun was on the seat next to Merriweather when he spoke to the officers, reports said.

Reports said officers also found a marijuana pipe and three .12-gauge shotgun shells inside the car. Merriweather has a conviction for complicity to commit robbery which prohibits him from having a gun, reports said.

Arrested 9:35 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs was Anthony Ferrell, 27, of East Judson Avenue. Reports said Ferrell was a passenger in a car pulled over at East Boston and South avenues on the South Side for running a stop sign.

Reports said Ferrell had 18 pills and a bag of suspected marijuana on him when police searched him. In the car they found a loaded .38-caliber revolver where he was sitting, reports said.